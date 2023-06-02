To the editor:
This is a letter to the editor in the most literal sense as I feel like I need to highlight an ongoing grammar/style issue (which for me is ironic, because as a student I never could diagram paragraphs very well). In any case, it is a time honored tradition that if one uses an acronym, the first instance is always accompanied by the long-form title, unless it’s been around for so long every possible reader would already know. Thus you might skip defining the UN (United Nations) but wouldn’t the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Many editors would still define even older terms just to be on the safe side.
Which brings us to The Salem News’ use of “swatting.” This term combines the acronym of SWAT (the Special Weapons And Tactical unit of a police department) in a slang plural form to become “swatting”. “Swatting” is defined as a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service (usually via police dispatch) into sending a massive response team to an address where there is no threat present.
This could be to a person’s house or, like a week ago, to a school. Often the type of “threat” reported is designed to bring about a response from the actual police SWAT team. It should be noted that “swatting” carries a high risk of violence, and at best is an expensive “prank” because sending out these teams costs a lot of money. At worst, “swatting” has ended up with innocent people getting killed on several occasions around the country.
The main point here for the newspaper though is that this is a relatively new term, and many readers will have never heard it before. I knew about it myself, but some neighbors I mentioned it to had not. If such a situation (or trend) is going to be accurately reported on, The Salem News should briefly define it for each new article, otherwise you may leave many readers in the dark about what’s actually being discussed.
Douglas Bowker
Salem