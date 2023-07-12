To the editor:
The Harborlight Homes presenter at the recent meeting for public comment on a possible expansion of the Lifebridge shelter property raised opposition from a wide cross-section of Salemites. His presentation seemed designed to distract the audience from understanding that the decision about the proposed expansion lies with Salem, not the property owner, through granting or denying a zoning change and giving up a mature city park or not. (Other variances to various ordinances will likely also be needed, including parking.)
Clearly the intent of the meeting was to quickly move the neighbors to horse trading over specific features of the conceptual site plan, thus setting the expectation that an expansion on the former St. Mary’s Church, rectory and school site in the historic Gedney Street neighborhood will definitely happen.
Not so fast folks. As the presenter admitted, even though Lifebridge owns 90% or so of the site their new partner Harborlight Homes wants to redevelop, they cannot proceed without rezoning and the declaration of High Street Park as surplus city property. We are a very long way from horse trading over a few rendering slides an architect put together.
The presenter failed utterly to make any case as to why Salem should grant these zoning changes. “For the sake of the homeless” seemed to be the only rationale; because after all, what hardhearted human being would be against providing housing and care for those in need. And certainly no elected city leader would dare cast an on-the-record vote against those in need of help.
- There was no slide outlining the research reviewed by the Lifebridge or Harborlight leadership explaining the current research on effective outcomes in relieving homelessness.
- There was no discussion of models like Housing First and Scattered Sites and why these less intrusive approaches with successful outcomes (verified by published studies) were rejected in favor of a centralized campus model to be erected in an historic neighborhood on a parcel too small for the centralized vision.
Missing too was any explanation of moving Lifebridge’s successful Canal Street retail location into the overstuffed parcel, or the curious proposal to keep the Christopher Columbus Society and its liquor license adjacent a shelter and new housing for a population that includes those struggling with substance abuse.
Instead there was a clumsy, condescending effort to skip the true starting point, to launch a red herring guaranteed to provoke the abutters. The abutters are understandably irritated because for 15 years now they have been dealing with intrusions and waste leavings from desperate, often ill homeless people who are rejected by Lifebridge for a variety of valid reasons; people who are dropped off or make their way to Lifebridge, only to drift along the neighboring streets and trespass on nearby homes when denied entry to the existing shelter facility.
This first meeting with the general public was absent any context but the physicality of the new site plan and its three over-sized new buildings. While Lifebridge and Harborlight have been meeting privately with city administration and city councillors for months, it seemed a poorly considered public introduction to the citizens of Salem.
This tone-deaf proposal is a blemish on the good reputation Lifebridge has earned through the conscientious efforts of their staff in working with the homeless who arrive in Salem and camp in our public spaces. The need to modernize and upgrade the existing shelter space is clear and widely supported; surely this can be accomplished within the current zoning and site footprint. The addition of 51 units of permanent supportive housing, 36 units of affordable senior housing, a floor of staff offices, and a retail store plus parking for residents/staff/customers on this small parcel is a theoretical paper exercise that is doomed to be a disappointment for all parties if Salem chooses to allow it.
Most Salemites appreciate the months-long work by Lifebridge staff in 2022 when an aggressive group of homeless from outside Salem took over our most public places to panhandle from our visitors — and refused all offers of aid from shelter staff. Eventually Lifebridge staff found programs and persuaded these folks to accept assistance. Building trust and finding more stable situations for folks in such dire straits is difficult, time-consuming and requires repeated efforts.
Lifebridge and Harborlight need to back up to the starting point of the shelter upgrade plan and explain the social science rationale for this expanded proposal and listen carefully to the concerns of Salem residents. I urge them to reconsider the proposed centralized model and review decentralized approaches that support better neighborhood integration and successful outcomes.
If the centralized approach is still preferred, maybe it is time for Lifebridge to sell some of its downtown holdings and move to Highland Avenue where a purpose-built campus, on a major bus line, could be erected.
It is certainly time for Harborlight to take a more collaborative approach with Salem’s citizens instead of telling us “we are going to do this because we control the site”.
It is also time for Salem citizens to provide thoughtful input on this project to city councillors and leaders. I applaud the work of the dedicated folks seeking solutions that will preserve a neighborhood of folks that embodies our cultural history, that improves the quality of shelter housing and adds permanent supportive housing and affordable senior housing to our city. These goals are not mutually exclusive.
Pamela Broderick,
Salem