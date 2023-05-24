To the editor: Congratulations to Mr. Pangallo on his successful bid for the mayoral job in Salem. No doubt, he will perform his duties according to his best judgement. In the end, it all comes down to math. Our new mayor was elected with a 52.4% victory. This is how the system works.
Numbers do not lie, but they do tell different stories. This 52.4% victory (4,819 votes total) was only a 14.64% positive from the 32,915 registered voters in this city. Seventy-one percent did not turn out for either candidate. 14.64%, 52.4%, 71%. Which number speaks the loudest?
Looking at North Street, statistics show accidents have dropped from four a month to .7 a month. True, but this only represents six months of traffic under the current configuration, with no tourist season and virtually no winter weather. These are not comparable figures.
Look behind the numbers as City Hall tries to address the affordable housing issue with developers — 48% of our housing is rental; the medium household income is $72,994.
My first apartment in Salem cost $23 a week. Take home pay for a $4 an hour job (barely above minimum wage) was $126 per week. Rent was 18.25% of the paycheck. An apartment on my street now rents for $2,100 per month. Using the same rent/income percentage, one needs an $85,000 salary to pay this rent. A minimum wage job pays $30,400.
Employment opportunities in Salem include waitstaff in restaurants (that would not survive without Halloween), tour guides, retail clerks and baristas. There is nothing wrong with those jobs, but they don’t pay $85,000. A teacher’s starting pay is less. So is the pay of every person who cleans Salem Public Schools, Salem City Hall, Salem Hospital, and Salem State University. I could go on.
What do I miss about the old Salem? A young working family or single individual could afford housing, and hope to buy. In the meantime they could have rental stability. I witnessed single-parent households keep the same apartment in my neighborhood for the entire 12 years their children attended Salem Public Schools.
Those not as fortunate as you or I still had a roof over their head. Homelessness was not a big problem and these people were my neighbors. I do not know where these people went, but in recent years, as developers raced through the city, turning multifamily housing into luxury condo units and Airbnb’s, no true effort or success on this issue has come from City Hall.
Formulaic affordability is just numbers, and very far away from reality in many people’s lives. Greed rules the day. No elected official and no developer will change the sad reality of that.
Kevin White, Salem