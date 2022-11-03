To the editor:
With the city of Salem now having places with parking lots that want to rent out spaces in October having to be licensed, shouldn’t they check with the lots if they have spaces open before closing down the streets?
Our church is in the middle of downtown and every year the police shut down St. Peter Street and not only do we lose out on selling those spaces, we lose out on parishioners attending Sunday Mass because the street is blocked off.
The license fee is $100 per lot so the city makes the money regardless of if the lot can sell the spaces. Not to mention what happened to the separation of church and state?
This is the biggest money-maker our church has and now we not only lose out on selling spaces because the street is closed, which by the way wasn’t a listed street to be closed, but also had to pay $100 to be licensed.
I get the traffic is an issue but that besides the point. If you’re going to charge to let people make money, let them make money.
Christine Plecinoga,
Salem