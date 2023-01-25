Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.