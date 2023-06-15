To the editor:
I have never understood why the red and yellow pedestrian crossing light was abolished. A driver is focused on the traffic lights at an intersection, not on the crossing signal. I frequently see drivers taking a right on red when the crossing signal has been activated. There is a lot to pay attention to at a busy intersection. If we had the red and yellow traffic signal, there would be no ambiguity in the driver’s mind. One would know for sure to stop for a crossing pedestrian. I believe it is time to bring the red and yellow light back in conjunction with the crossing signal.
Joyce Johnston
Beverly