To the editor:
The Oct. 20 editorial, “Massachusetts motorists and life-saving math,” highlights persistent traffic safety issues that are killing Massachusetts residents — lack of seat belt use and speeding. The math shows that approximately 60% of motor vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the commonwealth in 2020 were unrestrained. Considering that seat belt use rates increase by 10% to 15% when primary laws are passed, it’s an ideal time for the state to upgrade to a primary enforcement seat belt law and get more people to buckle up so they are better protected in all types of crashes, including those involving distraction, fatigue, impairment and speeding.
S. 1591, H. 2515 and H. 2543 currently pending in the General Court of the Commonwealth would accomplish this goal. Additionally, S. 1545, H. 2426 and H. 2532 would allow the use of automated enforcement (AE) cameras to curb speeding which reduces the likelihood of a crash resulting in a fatality or an incapacitating injury by nearly 20 percent. Deterring speeding is also critical for those outside the vehicle, such as pedestrians and bicyclists. The Commonwealth should allow AE programs to supplement traditional enforcement and improve safety.
Last year, 327 people were killed and more than 24,000 were injured in crashes in Massachusetts despite less traffic. This devastation is preventable with proven solutions. We urge the Legislature to take swift action on these life-saving bills.
Cathy Chase
President
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety
Falls Church, Virginia