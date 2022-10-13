To the editor:
This discussion over the Hall-Whitaker Bridge should be solely on replacing the existing structure with a similar design of a swing bridge. The span over the Bass River is 130 feet. A swing bridge and only a swing bridge will allow the existing sailboats and other watercraft the proper safe navigation of the waterway. The neighborhood does not lend itself to a 45-foot clearance of a larger fixed span bridge. It should take little time to tear down the “old rotten” pilings and build a new swing bridge. Maybe one year to tear down, design, fund, permit and build the bridge. This is the “fair” solution.
In my mind, the only stakeholders are the people using that bridge every day. They should not be inconvenienced by all this “red tape”. Deciding on one concept with a design allowing navigation, road traffic and is not an offensive eyesore is the only way to go. There can’t be and shouldn’t be any debate any further over an expedited Bass River bridge crossing. Let’s get behind this idea and this design. The neighborhood wants this done, the local elected politicians want this done and their voices should be heard. One design and one voice.
Peter Thomas,
Beverly