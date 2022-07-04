To the editor,
I can scarcely digest the words from The Salem News editorial dated June 22...“Diversity is a must for fair housing”. This is an extremist and anti-democratic, authoritarian view of how we govern ourselves.
The voters that populate a town are not there to serve “people looking for a home”. When you serve as an elected leader in an open Town Meeting form of government in Massachusetts, you take a pledge to serve the population of that town. In these towns that practice direct democracy, the people determine their municipal future, not outsiders with an agenda.
Salem News has no knowledge of how we govern ourselves, and then declares that we are not democratic enough! We practice the oldest and purest form of democracy at open Town Meeting where literally, everyone, regardless of color or creed, attends as their own “representative” and “legislates” on their own behalf. This is a literal case of “one person, one vote”. What could be more democratic than that?
If there is such a serious housing shortage, consider regulating and restricting AirBnB businesses, and cash purchases by speculators and corporations. Repurposing, and re-imaging and retro-fitting existing subpar housing in denser neighborhoods should be the first step. That is why we pay taxes to the state and federal governments.
Why does Salem News think direct democracy is a bad thing? Are they advocating for anti-democratic and authoritarian governments at the local level?
One person. One vote. Direct democracy is not representative democracy.
Darcyll Dale,
Hamilton