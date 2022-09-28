To the editor:
In response to your editorial Sept. 22, “Migrant controversy another example of how divided this country remains,” I offer the following:
The Biden Administration flew migrants to New York’s private airport near Westchester, N.Y., from August until November 2021. I did not see an editorial from The Salem Evening News about these flights. Please see below excerpts:
“White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed that unaccompanied illegal immigrant children being flown from the southern border to suburban New York at 2:30 a.m. were not being flown ‘in the middle of the night.’”
“Why is the administration flying thousands of migrants from the border to Florida & New York in the middle of the night?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki on Tuesday.
Ms. Psaki’s response was that it wasn’t in the middle of the night.
By not reporting the above to your readers, your editorial is inherently unbalanced leading to further divide within our great country. Congratulations on your efforts to continue one-sided editorials.
Joe Carlucci,
Beverly