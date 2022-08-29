To the editor:
The primary election on Sept. 6 will determine the next Massachusetts Essex County District Attorney.
“The People’s Attorney.”
We get to decide who holds this very important, powerful position.
Most people know there are two very different candidates on the ballot.
Paul Tucker, a former city of Salem police chief retired in 2014, and is a Massachusetts State Representative, serving two terms in the Massachusetts State Legislature.
Attorney James O’Shea, a practicing trial attorney has 24 years experience in the courts litigating cases and effectively applying the law.
It is clear that the retiring District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, and most of the politicians are endorsing the political candidate, Paul Tucker. That is not surprising.
I am proud to endorse attorney James O’Shea because his qualifications, and experience in the trial courts is impressive. He has a plan to bring positive changes to the district attorney’s office, address social injustices, update technology, provide support for victims of police misconduct, and make additional changes in order to be more supportive to the assistant district attorneys.
This position pays $191,000 per year, paid by the taxpayers and the voters. Experience should matter. District attorneys are among the most powerful people in our criminal legal system.
It makes sense that our most powerful attorney should not only apply the law, but practice the law.
Please join me, and vote attorney James O’Shea for DA. Experience over politics. We the people.
Beverly Tarsook,
Salem