To the editor:
This is in response to your editorial of Oct. 31, 2022. Let me be clear: First, no country or people has unlimited means.
To whom do we owe our primary obligation? We have a legal and moral obligation to help our spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, extended family, friends and citizens.
We do not owe that help to people who would break our laws and invade our border.
The same reasoning holds true for any government at any time at any place in the world. Its primary obligation is to its own citizens.
It is to make sure that its citizens’ standard of living and way of life is preserved.
The more our government gives to these people who have no respect for our law, the less it can give to us, its citizens.
Also, by taking our money from us in the form of taxes and spending it on non-citizens, the less we can do for ourselves and our families now and in the future.
The first legal and moral obligation of any good government at any time is to take care of its own citizens and their way of life. From what I can see from our government’s policy at our southern border, our government is failing its citizens.
Stephen J. Tassinari,
Peabody