To the editor:
“The progress of the whole human race is regulated by the power available” — Nikola Tesla
President Biden ran on a promise to get rid of fossil fuels. The financial markets believed him and immediately after he was elected, the price of oil, gasoline, diesel, and coal started going up.
Fossil fuels are used to make almost everything and to deliver those products. Ninety percent of all transportation runs on fossil fuels. That includes fishing boats. So when fossil fuels go up, everything else goes up.
Energy transitions take decades. They have always moved from less efficient/more expensive to more efficient/less expensive sources. That’s why they were adopted. But now, Joe Biden and Green New Deal supporters like Rep. Seth Moulton want us to move to renewables that are less efficient and more expensive. And much of the materials required are in foreign countries.
This Green New Deal transition is hazardous to our standard of living. Look at what is happening in Europe. They went too fast and depended on Russia for cheap natural gas. Now they are burning wood, coal and even garbage. There is talk of industries disappearing.
We need to regain energy independence and better manage transitions to other sources of energy. Republican Congressional candidate Bob May supports energy independence and sane energy policy. He deserves your consideration if you are concerned about inflation and your standard of living.
Richard Smith,
Marblehead