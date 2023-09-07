To the editor:
On Sunday night, Aug. 27, I joined others at Charlotte Forten park in Salem for a live presentation of Charlotte’s (Forten’s) City of Care + Wonder, a ‘reenactment’ in which we stepped back to the 1850s for a night of stories and art-making around the themes of migration, growth, care and wonder in Salem’s past and present. It was a joint collaboration between Salem’s Public Artist in Residence and History Alive, Inc.
Sadly, the night’s performance was marred and disrupted by four teenage boys that chose to sit near the performance area where they proceeded to make loud noises simply to draw attention to themselves and away from the performers. They ignored private requests to be respectful while watching the performance or to move on.
I can only imagine the amount of time and effort the organizers and performers put into planning, rehearsing and staging this event only to have their single performance crashed by rude, young members of our community. It was hard enough for the performers to be heard over the normal, ongoing sounds of the city surrounding the park. It was nearly impossible for them to overcome the noises and disruptive behavior of these four youths. Yet, they did. The performers pushed through admirably and expertly. They were professionals.
I hope the organizers and performers of Sunday’s event will continue to showcase their talents. And, I hope the community will show up in greater numbers at future outdoor cultural events to reward those putting them together for their contributions to the city.
To deter disruptions at future public performances, perhaps the Police Department can schedule a ‘beat’ officer nearby to make regular passes through the chosen venue. I suspect the four boys might have behaved differently Sunday night if a police officer was in or near Charlotte Forten Park.
Dean Rubin,
Salem