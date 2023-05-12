To the editor:
Last February, Salem mayoral candidate and Mayor Driscoll staffer Dom Pangallo announced that he signed a pledge to clean up the campaign finance system and keep dark money out of politics. A hollow gesture, as he has benefited from thousands upon thousands of dollars spent on his behalf by an independent political action committee (PAC) skirting the campaign finance law that regulates such things.
On April 25, a fundraiser for Mr. Pangallo was held at the Amalgated Bank in a State Street skyscraper in Boston. The event was aggressively promoted by our lieutenant governor and attended by a who’s who of lobbyists and special interests trying to curry favor with the new state administration. Many of these check writers had no idea who Dom Pangallo was nor cared what happens to Salem. They were aiming higher and were responding to a request they couldn’t really refuse. That’s the game today. Technically legal but ethically questionable.
What’s wrong here? Consider that this event was hosted by the senior vice president of the New York-based Amalgated Bank. Not coincidentally, this same bank executive is also on the board of directors of the environmental PAC spending thousands of PAC dollars on advertising for Pangallo.
Campaign finance regulations are clear: A PAC is strictly forbidden to coordinate with a candidate or his committee on messages sent out to influence voters. Can anyone seriously believe there is no coordination going on here? In a contest where both candidates are equally supportive of environmental protection in Salem, this PAC reports to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance on April 14 spending over $13,000 on digital advertising for Dom Pangallo. This board member then hosts a fundraiser at his bank 10 days later. Even a Salem first-grader can connect those dots.
Under law, I am not allowed to donate more than $1,000 to any candidate. A lobbyist is restricted to a $200 donation. All donations are publicly reported by candidates at ocpf.us. But, the sky is the limit on what I can give to a special interest PAC and sky’s the limit on what they can spend to help a candidate get elected. Before the public is even aware of their activity, the shell game is already over.
Saddest part is most of these donors don’t know Dom Pangallo and could care less about bad traffic on North Street, the price of housing on Gallows Hill, or the need to improve our schools. I have supported Mayor Driscoll over the years but am truly disappointed in this kind of influence peddling activity. I wish her good luck but I think the people of Salem are capable of choosing our own new mayor without outside interference.
Gerald Wilkens
Salem