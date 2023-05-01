To the editor:
I am writing in support of Dominick Pangallo for mayor. I will not refer to his many accomplishments as the previous mayor’s chief of staff or his acumen as a public administrator. All of that is true and much ink has been spilt reminding Salem that he is, by far, the most qualified and effective candidate for mayor. Unfortunately, the encomium often obscures the person, leaving only a resume or an adversary. Resumes are easy to vote for and adversaries are easy to vote against, but neither effectively convince the unconvinced. Instead, I want to take a few moments to help Salem know the person I’m proud to call my friend.
Dominick and I became friends across a table, playing a game with several other Salemites. He quickly proved to be an unflappably shrewd and strategic thinker, responding nimbly when another player did something unpredictable. Likewise, he can appear quiet and unassuming at first, especially in a room full of boisterous folks, but he possesses a wry wit that can cut quickly to the core of an issue (or a joke). He regularly caught us off guard with a few well-chosen words, leaving us all in laughter.
Unfortunately, our game nights were never as frequent or as regular as I would’ve liked and often because Dominick was unavailable. However, he was never unreliable. Rather, he always prioritized his family and our city. Dominick understands that leadership requires service and gladly set aside his time with his friends to attend to both. He is a dedicated father who shares his joys and passions with his two daughters. Both are vibrant, thoughtful, and kind; they have been good friends to my daughter, due in no small part to the values Dominick and Kristin have imparted in them. He is also a stalwart public servant, willing always to put the city’s needs above his own.
Without a doubt, Dominick has the detailed knowledge of our city’s inner workings and experiencing managing its many departments and functions necessary to be mayor. In my time getting to know him, he also repeatedly demonstrated all the personal qualities our city needs to meet this moment. He is a sharp and strategic thinker, able to understand and adjust to quickly changing conditions. He knows to bide his time and hold his words until they are most effective (or humorous). Above all, he values service, repeatedly and habitually putting the needs of others and his obligations as a father and public servant above his own. I am proud to vote for my friend, Dominick, and encourage all of Salem to consider the same. Not just for what he knows and what he’s done, but for who he is.