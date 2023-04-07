To the editor:
Regardless of who you voted for in Salem’s preliminary mayoral election, you voted for someone who cares deeply about Salem. It’s what makes our city great. So many of us step up to serve on boards and committees or run for School Committee or City Council. We volunteer with Mack Park Farm and the Clothing Connection. And yes, we argue about parking and bike lanes and development.
Salem’s community engagement is what makes us unique. We’re all in.
Right now, Salem’s mayoral election presents two distinct choices. Both love Salem, but only one has been in the trenches working for and with this community for the last 10 years: Dominick Pangallo.
Dominick has my endorsement and that of other current and former School Committee members, city councilors, and community leaders because he understands the work that needs to be done on day one. On the soccer sidelines, at neighborhood meetings and community vigils, dedications, and celebrations, Dominick is with us. He knows our challenges, from housing to environmental protection, and he’s been a part of our many successes, including making Salem a more equitable city for all.
Salem needs a mayor who understands the current landscape and who doesn’t need to play catch up on the issues or the players. As a dedicated Salem community member, I want us to continue moving forward with a clear eye on what works as well as what needs improving. I want a mayor who is all in, and that mayor is Dominick Pangallo.
Beth Anne Cornell,
Salem