To the editor:
I have always believed that a city is a multimillion dollar corporation run by a CEO (mayor) and a Board of Directors (City Council) using our money to keep it functioning. Most successful corporations select their CEO from within. Someone who came up from the ranks, who knows what works, knows what needs tweaking, and knows what needs to be reevaluated.
I’m voting for Dominick Pangallo for mayor. He worked side-by-side with former Mayor Kim Driscoll for 10 years. He has worked side-by-side with me for seven years as co-chair of Salem for All Ages. I have been the voice and face (MC of speakers series and featured in AARP publications, etc.), but Dominick has been the backbone.
Initially, I thought having the mayor’s chief of staff as my co-chair would signify that the mayor’s office was supportive of this initiative. I really did not expect any hands-on efforts on his part. I now know that our many successes would not be possible without Dominick Pangallo. The Salem Skipper, the speakers series, the Salem for All Ages Resource Guide, preventive heath measures, employee training for interacting with older adults, awareness of rampant age discrimination, etc.
His work ethic is amazing! He says something will be done by a certain time and it is done. If he can’t do it, he knows somebody who can and he makes it happen. He listens and is willing to compromise. He has superb, oral and written communication skills. He is a pleasure to work with.
Support your investment, vote for Dominick Pangallo on May 16.
Patricia Zaido,
Co-Chair,
Salem for All Ages