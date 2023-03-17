To the editor:
Dominick Pangallo, candidate for Salem mayor, is all about people. If we Salem residents are lucky enough to elect him, he’ll make good on his promise of a thriving, equitable, livable city.
Dominick’s policies support people of all income levels and neighborhoods. He advocates sensible reforms for affordable housing issues, and he understands the need to maintain quality neighborhoods, including managing Haunted Happenings so that it works for businesses, residents, and tourists, alike.
Dominick will work for excellence in our public schools. He’ll support additional access to successful programs like career and technology, school-to-college, and pre-K. He’ll work co-operatively with school leaders and will value teachers.
As chair of the Salem Retirement Board and co-chair of Salem for All Ages, Dominick helped bring the Salem Skipper and the Senior Tax Exemption program to Salem. He’ll continue to advocate for services that provide quality of life for seniors.
As a public administrator for the past decade, Dominick already demonstrates strong relationships with city employees. He’ll treat them with respect, value their expertise, and , in cooperation with City Council, implement appropriate ideas. He builds partnerships with local agencies and organizations.
Dominick has already designed many successful policies and programs on housing, environment, transportation, equity, and more. He’s experienced and ready to address the problems that remain and to lead us toward a successful future.
Dominick Pangallo brings deep intelligence, an amazing work ethic, and unquestioned integrity to everything he does. Please join me in voting for Dominick Pangallo for Salem mayor.
Margaret Voss Howard,
Former School
Committee member,
Salem