To the editor:
Two decent candidates are seeking our votes for mayor of Salem. We, hopefully, make voting decisions based on what is important to us and our own knowledge of and experience with the candidates.
My decision is based on my experiences as a parent of two children who attended Salem Public Schools, my 39-year career in the Salem Public Schools as a teacher, program administrator and principal and 12 years as a member of the Salem School Committee.
A comparison of the candidates’ experience with public education as a student and a parent favors Mr. Pangallo. He is a product of public education. His children attend public schools. His comments and actions, are those of a supporter of public education.
Mr. Harrington has no experience of public education as a student or parent. He attended private schools and, to the best of my knowledge, so also did his children. His comments and actions, well documented and/or well known to inside observers, indicate a profound ignorance regarding public education.
While Pangallo has never been mayor and thus cannot trumpet “achievements”, Harrington has been mayor and cannot hide from his ham-handed “leadership” during a totally unnecessary 11-day teachers’ strike; the only such strike in Salem’s history. In addition, he allowed a sandbox fight between the superintendent and football coach to become a garish side-show.
People concerned with Salem’s commitment to public education will choose to vote for Mr. Pangallo.
Brendan R. Walsh, Ed.D.
Salem