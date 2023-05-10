To the editor:
Since moving to Salem five years ago, I've interacted with many city of Salem staff. Whether the issue was simple or needed to get people to work together, Dominick Pangallo knew how to navigate our city government, quickly led me to the right resources, and was a creative problem solver. Dominick knows today's Salem best and can tackle various issues on day one as our next mayor.
When we needed to update contact info for a neighborhood association on the city website, Dominick had the info changed online in no time.
When The Point struggled to get street cleaning and trash was all over our streets, Dominick was responsive to the outcry and worked with city staff and councilors to get street cleaning done.
When my neighbors and I fought for street calming, Dominick gave us the knowledge to better advocate for ourselves, and when dirt bikes ravaged our streets, he worked with residents, neighborhood association, councilors, Salem police, and other departments to do everything Salem could to tackle dangerous dirt bikes in our streets.
When food access advocates saw opportunities for state and federal funding to help Salem residents, Dominick connected advocates to the right city staff who would fight along with us for better food access for all.
When the city received grants for sidewalk improvements, and it seemed like no work was being done, Dominick was responsive to inquiries about the project, made sure we knew about the ongoing work, and connected us to the right city staff for future updates.
When we were hit by a public health crisis, Dominick was at the center of keeping all city boards and the public informed about the pandemic, public health measures, and making sure Salem moved forward as healthy as we could.
Dominick knows today's Salem! He knows our challenges, our resources, and can connect residents to city services, coordinate city departments. He can do this right on day one. His experience helping lead the city into a time of inclusion, responsiveness, and community building makes Dominick Pangallo the best candidate to be our mayor for today and for tomorrow. On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, vote for Dominick Pangallo as Salem's next Mayor.
Filipe Zamborlini,
Salem