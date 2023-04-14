To the editor:
As a lifelong renter, I am all too familiar with the challenge, if not improbability, of finding an affordable place to live. The prospect of saving enough for a downpayment on a home is daunting, and the fear of rent hikes and displacement is real.
Dominick Pangallo understands this.
Not only does he make it clear through his words that he feels the urgency of the issue, but he has a proven track record of driving progress on it. It can be frustrating when pressing many politicians on how to tackle this crisis because it feels as if they are only willing to discuss half-measures that might alleviate a tiny bit of pain but don’t get at the root causes of housing insecurity.
Pangallo’s solutions go deeper and if enacted, would be significant.
Policy ideas like increased investments in rental assistance and first-time homebuyer programs, eviction diversion counseling and better regulations for inclusionary zoning, condominium conversion and short-term rentals would go a long way.
Most importantly, he has proven himself to be an excellent listener and collaborator with housing activists, organizations and affected communities. With Pangallo as mayor, we can build a Salem that works for everyone and moves us forward.
Kyle Davis
Salem