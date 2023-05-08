To the editor:
I am writing to encourage you to join me in voting for Dominick Pangallo for mayor of Salem on May 16. Dominick is the leader Salem needs. With all of the challenges facing our country at this moment, and the recent hate crime against LGBTQ+ youth here in Salem, it is imperative we elect a leader who will continue to move us forward, and signal to our young people that we are evolving into a more inclusive, diverse, and greener Salem rather than moving backwards.
Dominick leads with listening. Since becoming part of our city government here in Salem, he has consistently supported, advocated for, and been responsive to community groups and constituents. Whether someone agrees with him or not, Dominick responds with compassion and an open mind, which is rare to find. These qualities are vital to me as a voter because it’s the community here in Salem that makes our city so special.
Let’s continue working together to make Salem a place where everyone feels welcome. I hope you join me in voting for Dominick Pangallo for mayor.
Brenda Kissane,
Salem