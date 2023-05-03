To the editor:
Having had the pleasure of being a close neighbor of Dominick and the Pangallo family for 20 years, I can confidently say that he is the right candidate to lead the city and will be ready to do so on day one.
As former Mayor Driscoll’s chief of staff, Dominick was instrumental to Salem’s success over the last 10 years. He has demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues that affect the city and has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Salem’s residents. His experience has given him a unique perspective on the challenges facing the city in the 21st century and the ability to tackle those challenges head on.
Aside from his deep knowledge of the office and the city, what sets Dominick apart is his attention to detail, understanding of government administration, deep commitment to Salem’s schools and environmental leadership plus his energy, passion and strong work ethic. Dominick will be a mayor to work for the citizens of our community and especially the underserved and more vulnerable members of our population. In fact, Dominick has already been doing the work, behind the scenes and without fanfare, for the last 10 years.
I have no doubt that Dominick will be an excellent mayor for Salem. He is the right person for the job, and I wholeheartedly support his candidacy.
I strongly encourage you to endorse Dominick Pangallo as our next mayor of Salem, the clear choice to lead our city into a brighter future.
Christine Garcia
Salem