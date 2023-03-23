To the editor:
This mayor’s election is as consequential as it gets and so I reached out to all five candidates and met each of them for at least 2 hours. Because what you say can easily outweigh what you do, I tried to determine if their words were just that so I could make sure my support is based solely on who I believe will be the best mayor for all the residents of Salem.
Leadership starts with listening, and Dominick Pangallo connects with people because of his sincere willingness to hear from others. In the roles I’ve had working for the city, serving as chair of two boards (Salem’s Human Rights Coalition and Sustainability, Energy & Resiliency Committee) and as a councilor, I’ve seen firsthand how prepared he is and how he develops consensus to achieve results. That’s why I’m proud to endorse him to be Salem’s next mayor.
Dominick understands both the magnitude and the urgency of the housing and climate crises, and he has practical, thoughtful solutions to these and many other challenges that are facing our community and he will make the tough choices when necessary — he’s someone all Salem residents can count on. Please join me in voting for Dominick Tuesday!
Currently Salem’s Ward 5 City Councilor, I was Salem’s first recycling coordinator and solar coach. Until I became a councillor, I was chair of Salem’s Human Rights Coalition (then the No Place for Hate Committee) and Vice-Chair of Salem’s Sustainability, Energy & Resiliency Committee and am on the board of Project Out.
Jeff Cohen
Salem