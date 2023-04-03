To the editor:
It is a scary time for workers’ rights in America. Despite a surge of union organizing, and public support for that organizing, powerful corporations are committed to keeping the working class divided and weak. We see this in the union-busting tactics of such companies as Amazon and Starbucks, the latter of which has three locations right here in Salem.
Amid the union busting, workers also have to deal with the issue of wage theft. This is theft that occurs when employers illegally pay their employees less than they are owed. The Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, has estimated that such theft could potentially be as high as $50 billion per year.
These attacks on workers and our rights demonstrate the need for elected officials, at every level of our government, who will side with working families and stand up to abuse from wealthy corporations.
Here in Salem, we will shortly be electing a new mayor. One candidate in particular has stood out as being friendly to working class interests: Dominick Pangallo. The former assistant to Mayor Driscoll sought out and received the endorsement of local unions and labor groups such as the Salem Teachers Union, SEIU 888, and the North Shore Labor Council. As such, he has demonstrated a badly needed labor-friendly attitude during these economically fraught times.
I voted for Mr. Pangallo during the preliminary election last Tuesday. I hope readers will join me in casting a vote for him again in May.
Jeremy Mele,
Salem