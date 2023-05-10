To the editor: I am writing to express my support for Dominick Pangallo, who is running for mayor of Salem. I live and work in Salem, and believe it’s important to have a leader who is committed to keeping our city moving forward. Dominick is that leader.
As the longtime former chief of staff to former Mayor Kim Driscoll, Dominick has a deep and current understanding of the complexities and challenges facing our city and has a track record of getting things done. He is prepared to hit the ground running on day one.
Dominick is prepared to tackle our most pressing issues —affordable housing, education, economic development and climate change. As a new e-bike owner, I especially appreciate his leadership in creating safer and dedicated spaces for cyclists to ride which help reduce the risk for accidents, injuries and traffic congestion.
All elections matter, especially local ones. Dominick is a strong advocate for abortion rights and the rights of women to make their own health care decisions. As a feminist, I know, these rights are critical for advancing gender equality.
As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’ve seen Dominick’s commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future for all residents of our city. He understands that our diversity is one of our greatest strengths.
Dominick has a track record of getting things done. Let’s keep our city moving forward, and let’s do it with a leader who is ready, prepared, and committed to our shared success.
Beth Arnold, Salem