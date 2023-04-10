To the editor:
I am writing to all the parents in our state of Massachusetts. The health classes at our school teaching our young children about transgenders and the book is called, “The Gender Unicorn”. My grandson sent me a photo of the book. I was totally upset, reached out to the Superintendent of Schools of Beverly. She did not care about what I had to say.
This should not be taught to any child. A friend told me how her grandson at 4 years old came home and asked his mother if he was a boy or a girl.
We parents are the ones to teach our kids what we feel is appropriate at their age or whatever age that may be. These high schools and preschools have no right teaching them LGBTQIA — lesbian, gay, transgenders, queer (or questioning), intersex, and asexual (or allies, aromantic, or agender). This country has been destroyed in over two years. The teachers should be teaching mental health, and hygiene, and what good foods to eat and about the killer drugs out on our streets. I hope that all parents, speak to the teachers at their child’s school and forbid what is going on. We are the beginning of a banana republic.
Denise Hansen,
Peabody