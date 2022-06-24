To the editor:
I have spent the last four decades in the criminal justice system; from a major crimes street prosecutor in urban New Jersey in the hyper-violent streets of the ‘80s, to chief counsel to the San Diego Superior Court, to appointed lead counsel in post-conviction death penalty cases in California. The tragic waste of lives and futures I’ve seen will haunt me until my last.
I say this only to support my opinion that Paul Tucker would make an excellent district attorney for Essex County. As I never had any interest in politics, whatsoever, I base this opinion solely upon what I have learned of Paul through various interactions we have had. He is unquestionably a man of honesty and dedication that will perform his job without fear or favor; the gold standard for prosecutors.
A prosecutor must be able to balance the needs of the community’s safety along with the degree of compassion owed to those that can still be diverted from a life of crime. My experience has taught me that the only way to truly combat crime is the stern prosecution of the longtime criminal, coupled with the winnowing down of the pool of future criminals by early multi-agency intervention. Paul’s experience as a police chief and state legislator can provide this approach.
We are all so much more the same than we are different. Paul Tucker gets it. He believes that when we all work together, we can have a county that best serves people of all backgrounds
Glen Niemy,
Salem