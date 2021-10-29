To the editor:
I am writing on behalf of my fellow Beverly residents who are asking to pause the proposed Beverly-Salem high voltage transmission line replacement project now. Since 2018, when the project was first envisioned, there has been a lack of honest public communication about the nature of the project. Recently, we discovered that our city councilors had not been informed, and over the past several years, National Grid misrepresented the project as a replacement of an existing line, which it is not. Much of the communication, sparse as it was, took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, when public meetings could not occur. Ward councilors were not even informed when public meetings were held in their wards. In short, National Grid has failed to inform the public openly and honestly.
While our group concurs that a high voltage power line is necessary for all of Cape Ann, we also believe that conditions have significantly changed since the inception of the plan, now is the time to pause the project to look more closely at the environmental impacts, traffic issues, safety challenges, health effects and the general approach for both short-term and long-term electrical needs shared by all the residents and ratepayers in the National Grid territory associated with the high voltage line replacement.
We are pleased that Mayor Cahill has joined us in asking for more time to consider all aspects of this major construction project, so that residents and city officials can become more informed. We strongly advocate the use of the existing utility infrastructure route along the railroad right of way, removing the defunct and environmentally hazardous previous line and replacing it with the new line. The reasons offered by National Grid for not using the MBTA right of way (redundancy and positive track control installation) are no longer applicable because these issues have been resolved during the three years since the inception of the proposal.
The proposed route recommended by National Grid will be a significant disruption to Beverly’s community, not only for the two-plus years of expected construction but for many years into the future as this line will need to be maintained. The line will include at least 12 manholes (the size of a school bus and highly intrusive on city streets already cluttered with gas, water, sewer, hydrants and drainage infrastructure). The costs of this project will be borne by rate payers throughout Cape Ann. The residents of Beverly deserve nothing less than a transparent and fully public review of this project, a fundamental right that has been denied for the past three years.
Tim Averill
Beverly