To the editor: The Peabody peaker plant was first proposed in 2015. My local community-owned utility company Peabody Municipal Light Plant had been planning the project for years before its residents found out about it when the local news brought it to the community’s attention in early 2021. We soon learned about the air pollution from burning fossil fuels like gas and how it pollutes the soil that makes our food.
I have lived in my house since 1978, which is a stone’s throw away from this proposed plant. Most of my neighbors have also lived here since then and we are all elderly folks. I am a disabled individual since age 5 – and many of my neighbors also have health conditions. This makes us an especially vulnerable group to be living near this proposed plant, but we are not the only ones. In other surrounding neighborhoods there are day care centers, schools and a hospital that will be exposed to the pollution from this plant
My community came together and organized Breathe Clean North Shore to stop the gas plant proposal. If constructed, the plant will have insurmountable health-related effects, exacerbating health conditions and imposing serious heart and lung problems on countless people including children.
This past summer we delivered a petition calling on the utility to cancel the project and invest in clean energy instead, but our utility ignored us because of a regional electricity market rule, the Minimum Offer Price Rule (MOPR) that protects existing fossil fuel power plants from competing with clean energy and incentivizes new plants like the Peabody peaker plant. We also delivered a petition to the governor, who is supposed to be looking after our health and environment. Again, they ignored us as if we don’t matter.
Gov. Baker and his administration sit idly by and say nothing. It is time to hold all these stakeholders accountable for the role they play in polluting our communities and destroying our future.
We hope to draw attention to the insanity of building new fossil fuel infrastructure at a time when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) tells us that the world absolutely cannot afford fossil fuels anymore.
I refuse to compromise over health. As a disabled individual, I have been pushed and shoved around. But I won’t be silenced and will make sure my voice is heard. As voters and community members, we have the power to take action. Fossil fuel pollution kills millions of people every year. Massachusetts has already suffered from extreme hurricanes and winter storms that will only get worse if we do not phase out fossil fuels. This plant must be stopped.
Theodora Kalfopoulos Peabody