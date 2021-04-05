To the editor:
The PEM’s exhibition on the Salem Witch Trials ended April 4.
When it does, all of the documents and artifacts currently on display will be placed back in storage. For how long? Who knows...
The last time any of these items were seen by the public was back in 1992, when the Essex Institute organized a special exhibition called Days of Judgment, to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the Salem Witch Trials.
Perhaps it will be another 28 years before the Witch City finally realizes that a more permanent exhibition on the Witch Trials is due.
For a museum that supposedly cherishes local history, I don’t understand why the PEM ignores the very history Salem is most known for. It’s like visiting Pompeii’s most reputable museum only to discover that not one gallery is devoted to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.
For those who visit Salem hoping to learn more about the Witch Trials, the PEM remains the most qualified institution to educate the public on this historic tragedy. For one, they possess virtually every surviving document, artifact, and painting connected to the actual events. Moreover, they employ some of the most knowledgeable historians and curators in the country who can offer scholarly insights and thought provoking displays.
For these reasons, I believe the PEM has an intellectual responsibility to establish a permanent exhibition on the Salem Witch Trials.
The current show is an incredible step in the right direction, but it deserves to be expanded upon and displayed indefinitely. This material is too important to simply collect dust in storage. Now that the PEM has added more than 15,000 square feet of gallery space, surely some of it can be dedicated to telling the story of the Salem Witch Trials. History, after all, has proved that this subject is anything but temporary.
Andrew Carr
Salem
