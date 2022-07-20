To the editor:
Most of the residents on Clement Avenue and the surrounding streets are longtime residents of Peabody and homeowners for 30 and 40 years.
Since COVID, pickleball has come to Marrs Park. Now that COVID is over we would like the league to play where they were prior. Most of the pickleball players are not Peabody residents.
Every day, weather permitting, our beautiful, peaceful neighborhood becomes a parking lot. They play every day, even Sundays and all holidays.
Residents are also concerned that medical vehicles, ambulances and police, and fire engines, can't get down our street when it is so congested every day. Also garbage trucks and maintenance trucks find it hard.
Also dangerous for children and many people using the park for basketball and exercise. They also block our driveways.
We don't want the remedy to this issue to be one side parking or resident parking only; this would only infringe on our friends and family when visiting us.
Whoever planned this league to play at Marrs Park should have considered the parking issue. It is a huge problem.
There is O'Connor Park right next door with plenty of parking and courts that are out of the way of neighbors. They should play there.
We respectfully request that Mayor Bettencourt consider his Peabody residents' position on this pickleball problem.
Richelle Mazzone
Peabody