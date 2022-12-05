To the editor:
There are multiple instances of misinformation regarding our special permit processes being reported as fact in the article “Developer appeals permit denials” on Nov. 30.
Here are some facts about Hamilton:
No developer is entitled to special permits by right. That is entirely the point. Landowners are entitled to build within the guardrails of our bylaws, statutes, regulations, rules, and the due diligence of our elected Planning Board.
Planning Board members followed regular order, showed fidelity to our bylaws, and worked through every step of the process relying on our rules and regulations as is their duty.
They demonstrated thoroughness in their deliberations using the facts and the law to guide their decision, which was a supermajority vote 5-2.
Acting outside of the boundaries of our bylaws and statutes gives rise to lawlessness. This goes for the developers as well as members of any municipal board.
When facts and law are not on your side, lawyers will resort to pounding the table and impugning the good public servants doing their job on behalf of the people.
I hope the reporter will consider updating this story to reflect the reality of the Planning Board decision.
These are serious deliberations by serious people and they deserve our gratitude.
One other point is that no Planning Board member was removed from deliberations; there was a vote that passed in April 2022 unanimously for an associate member who was eminently qualified. This vote was passed unanimously, and accepted by the Planning Board chair at the time, Rick Mitchell.
Darcy Dale,
Hamilton