To the editor:
The “pausing” of closure of the North Shore Birth Center is not enough for the women of our community. As a pregnant person forced out of the Birth Center at 24 weeks, I’m calling on the hospital administration to re-admit those of us who wanted to give birth with the NSBC midwives.
I was originally so excited to give birth at the Birth Center, but just three hours after my 12-week appointment, I received notice that the NSBC was closing on Sept. 8, 2022. I was set to give birth there on Nov. 22 (or whenever this baby decides to come), so I was told I’d be forced to find “alternative care” outside of the NSBC.
My midwife advised me that the center that Mount Auburn in Cambridge has would be the next-best setting for me, so despite the fact that it’s a 45-minute drive (without traffic) from our home in Swampscott, I transferred my care there at 24 weeks.
Today, just three days after transferring my care, the Beverly Hospital administration announced that they would “pause” the closing of the Birth Center. However, Tom Sands, President of Beverly Hospital, announced that they would not allow patients who already transferred care to return to the Birth Center, even though we had no other option.
Today marks another backwards decision made by Beth Israel and Beverly Hospital. What is the point of keeping a Birth Center open but restricting pregnant people from using it?
Please find real solutions.
Andrea Amour,
Swampscott