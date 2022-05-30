To the editor:
I am writing because I was saddened to hear the North Shore Birth Center (NSBC) is planned to be closed (“North Shore Birth Center to close,” May 13). As a mother and social worker in the North Shore I feel this would be a huge loss for our community. I strongly feel it is important to have a range of choices for birth and women’s health care. The NSBC has so much to offer and its closure would be significantly limiting options for women in this area.
I was personally fortunate enough to have received care by the NSBC midwives and give birth there for my second pregnancy and know firsthand the incredible and empowering care that is provided. I felt so lucky to live in this area and have this option to give birth with the support of the hospital nearby and having it covered by insurance. It makes me sad to think that other women might not have this choice.
Taking care of our women and mothers is taking care of our children and families and in turn our whole community. I worry that “staffing issues” are not solely about the pandemic but also not enough value for women’s health. I hope the hospital will reconsider this decision and see the benefits and values of keeping it open outside of financial costs.
Amy Sinico
Gloucester