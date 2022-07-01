To the editor:
Thank you for bringing attention to an event we hosted June 15 in your article by Caroline Enos titled, “Event to show need for LGBTQ+ spaces in recovery programs.” We truly appreciate your help in generating awareness and reducing stigmatization for members of this community who may be hesitant to seek treatment for their drug and alcohol addiction. The event was very well attended and speakers from Recovery Centers of America (RCA), HRI Hospital, and Great Boston Addiction Center shared the importance of specialized mental health and substance use programming for the LGBTQIA+ community.
One of the speakers was Jill Robinson, who is an example of someone who successfully completed the specialized program. Robinson walked into the doors of RCA in Danvers two years ago this June after nearly two decades of being addicted to heroin. Thirty-seven years old at the time, she made the decision to seek treatment after her mother commented that she didn’t think she would live to see her 40th birthday. This wasn’t the first time Robinson sought treatment, but it was the first time that she was ready to make it last. “My life changed when I walked through the doors at RCA,” said Robinson. “I learned to love myself for the first time. I didn’t realize my substance use and sexual orientation were connected. I finally felt like I had a safe space to talk about my addiction and my relationship and learn from my peers.” Robinson now works as a recovery counselor at RCA.
Thank you to everyone who attended and if you or anyone you know is suffering with an addiction, please know help is available.
Tara Rivera,
Treatment Advocate,
Recovery Centers
of America at Danvers