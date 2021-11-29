To the editor:
Your Oct. 4 story “Emotional pleas heard for physician-assisted suicide” was an excellent description of the ongoing debate about the issue of Death with Dignity.
But I take issue with your referring to it as “assisted suicide.”
I agree with the American Association of Suicidology, which explicitly rejects the idea that a terminally ill patient is committing suicide when they take medication prescribed by their physician (in the 10 states plus Washington, D.C., where this is legal) in order to end severe suffering and have a peaceful, painless death.
In the 25 years that Oregon has allowed patients to end their lives with medication there have been zero cases of coercion. This End-of-Life Options Act ensures that the patient is examined by two doctors and a therapist. The patient must be within six months of death, be of sound mind and be able to self-administer the medicine.
Without this legislation it is malpractice for doctors to prescribe any extra medicine to hasten the end of life for patients. Currently end stage respiratory and cardiac disease patients drown to death due to fluid in their lungs. As veterinarian I have witnessed this type of death in animal emergencies and hope to never witness it in human beings. For 35 years I have seen my clients make careful and considered decisions around their pets’ end of life with attention to the many factors that determine quality of life. Without this bill many human patients will experience excruciating suffering that is not abated with pain medications as they leave this life.
This act will allow those who choose to alleviate their own suffering to do so. Those who do not choose to alleviate their own suffering can carry out their own beliefs around the end of life. Religious beliefs are personal and should not be in this discussion at all. Religion should be completely outside legislative decision making.
And I also want to point out that this debate isn’t really 50/50 anymore. The Boston Globe and Suffolk University released a poll last year, and it showed that 70% of the public support legalizing the option of medical, compassionate aid in dying.
There are 66 House co-sponsors of The End-of-Life Options Act (H.2381), and 18 in the Senate. They include state Reps. Sally Kerans (Danvers), Lori Ehrlich (Swampscott), and Donald Wong (Saugus), and state Sen. Joan Lovely. Please contact them and other legislators in Salem, Beverly, and Peabody, and urge them to call on the Public Health Committee to pass H.2381 as soon as possible.
Dr. Liz Bradt
Salem