To all cities and towns:
Why do your snowplow operators and contractors push huge piles of snow on the corner of crosswalks/sidewalks when plowing a side street? Students and pedestrians, both children and adults, are walking in the street because of the piles of snow blocking the crosswalks causing falls and injuries. Who is responsible? The homeowners try to remove the snow pile with a shovel or snowblower. Some piles are already hard-packed by the end of the snowstorm, making this very difficult for the homeowners. These homeowners have the same question. Why? We know that the city has sidewalk plows, but they are not used on all the sidewalks.
Suggestion: Put the snow either left or right of the sidewalk.
Robert Halbick,
Peabody