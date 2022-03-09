To the editor I have a Russian wife, and twice this week she has faced abuse from other North Shore residents. So, I want to say a few short words to the North Shore community.
The Eastern European community in the North Shore is large and diverse. Russian speakers include Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Bulgarians, Polish, Latvians, Lithuanians, Kazakhs, and many many others to whom I apologize for not recognizing by name. Even when there are differences in politics, they remain a united community, sharing grocery stores, day cares, children’s programs, doctors and social support services.
Let me state unequivocally: Putin does not represent all Russians. In fact, in our country where Russians are safe to speak their mind, most speak vehemently against Putin. Threats against businesses owned by Russian immigrants, who provide valuable services to our community, only hurt people of all Eastern European backgrounds — especially Ukrainians who need these services to continue now more than ever.
Save your hatred for Putin. Please support our community’s Ukrainians, Russians, and all Eastern Europeans as they deal with these difficult times.
John Lazos Marblehead