To the editor:
In reference to the lead article on July 21 about the opposition to the planned five-story apartment building in the heart of historic Beverly: Our city, once referred to as the “Garden City”, is currently under siege by developers (who don’t live here), hungry to capitalize on the rapidly disappearing charm of Beverly.
It’s high time the mayor and Planning Board tap the brakes on the assault.
It’s sad when the chairperson of the Planning Board says, “People can love it, people can hate it, but there’s not a whole lot that can be done frankly to prevent it because they’ve done it in accordance with the zoning.”
This is an attitude taken repeatedly in Beverly. Who “plans” the city’s future, the Planning Board and the mayor, or the developers?
Mayor Cahill proudly touts Beverly as a “green” city because we’ve got some solar panels and a few electric school buses, but there’s nothing less “green” than unbridled development. Every apartment we add, consumes energy, eliminates open sky space and will add cars, idling on the already congested roads. This project eliminates 98 desperately needed downtown parking spaces.
So please, Mayor Cahill and Planning Board, think about the esthetics, the sustainability, the traffic, and everything we count on you to think about, and not about tax revenue. Have the courage, please, starting now, stand up to these thoughtless developers and don’t fall on the “there’s nothing that can be done” sword, before it’s too late and the “Garden City” is nothing but a memory.
Rick Grandoni
Beverly