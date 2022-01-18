To the editor:
This is in response to Salem's COVID-19 restriction on residents and businesses.
I wish I knew for sure the root cause of this new unexplainable phenomena called narcissistic personality disorder, where elected career politicians, in coordination with often lifelong career bureaucrats, generate draconian measures in the name of keeping a city like Salem safe. It amazes me how smoothly these elected and appointed official make the transition to an authoritative state by overstepping their jurisdiction and abusing the freedoms of individuals.
If this was an isolated incident we might be able to explain it, but when these events are happening all over the country at the local, state and federal levels for the last 24 months it appears to be a much deeper and serious infection that appears to be exasperate in fragile and weak-minded politicians and bureaucrats, where they have become disassociated with the average person and feel that they alone know what is best for the people. This type of behavior is unacceptable and dangerous to everyone's freedom.
My experience is the average person knows what is best for themselves. From birth they have been raised to make decision every day that impact their lives. This is not the time to take away this responsibility.
My trust is always with the people to do what is right, and not with government. My believe in the following statement has been confirmed by the last 24 months of activities as describe above. Power tends to corrupt, absolute power corrupts absolutely
Jim Modugno
Beverly