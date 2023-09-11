To the editor:
I am a lifelong resident of Peabody and a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. I would like to share my experience I recently had with the Peabody veterans office.
Among the many services offered by the city of Peabody, there is a full-time veterans agent located at City Hall. A friend of mine told me how this office got him a 100% disability that he had no idea of how to even apply for.
I went to the Peabody office with my DD214 and met with the veterans agent Steve Patten. He took it from there and for the next 2 hours of typing up forms, he submitted, on my behalf, three different claims. His knowledge and expertise knowing exactly the way the VA wants to have this data presented ensured it was accepted.
Thanks to his efforts, I did get 70% disability approved. The main reason I want to share this information is because I waited 56 years to apply and listened to all the terrible stories about the VA. I did not realize we had an agent to represent you at the VA and I missed all those years I could have received the benefits I was entitled to.
If you have not made contact with this office and feel you have a reason to get compensation, please do so. Just one more reason to be grateful I live in Peabody with a great mayor who keeps this office running.
John O’Brien,
Peabody