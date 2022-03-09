To the editor: This will be a very hard peace if peace comes. I applaud the Ukrainian military and President Zelenskyy and thank Germany and Poland for their contributions, military and otherwise. I am praying for Moldova. I remind myself this is not a war the U.S. soldier should fight. This is one diplomatic and military blunder away from World War III. Let’s not kid ourselves — this has less to do with Biden or Trump and more to do with Vladimir Putin.
The United States should always be at the forefront — giving aid, food and hope — in any humanitarian disaster. We should all open our wallets and purses for a noble cause. Everyone should give what they can in this moment of need. Please be generous.
Six U.S. administrations watched this geopolitical disaster unfurl and now the pin is out of the grenade. I can only ask and pray that American businesses forgo their potential wealth and permanently walk away from Russian investment. Don’t give a nickel to support the ruble. The moral reward will be a stronger Western economy safe from men like Putin and the rest of these rich, out of touch, greedy oligarchs.
Peter Thomas Beverly