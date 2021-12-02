To the editor:
Another man’s green space is a vacant lot — see Nov. 25’s letter to the editor “Preserving green space for all in Beverly.” Let me set the picture correctly: Simon Street is a very densely built up neighborhood of Beverly. It abuts Delta Electronics on Cabot Street. On Simon Street, there are six vacant lots, three are paved over for parking. The next street over has two vacant lots and another street has one. That is nine vacant lots, all postage stamp size lots, all very small. The lot in question is about 50 feet by 50 feet. It is certainly not an acre. The neighborhood is about 300 feet away from Balch Playground on Cabot Street. There is another “park” with a basketball court on Mill and Gage Street.
But, I do see what is the big to do. Somebody is going to shoehorn a two-family townhouse on a lot that is 50 feet by 50 feet in a neighborhood that is already tightly packed. This is not good or even average city planning. The construction crew is going to be a nuisance for 365 days while erecting this structure, jackhammers and construction saws grinding away driving people crazy with decibels of sound, taking up all the parking on this street. Huge trucks will be delivering at all times of day causing more traffic in a very small area. It will be very dusty and certainly not a place I’d want to live during or after construction.
I would suggest a much larger approach in this area of the city. There are some “good” things happening in that neighborhood. Let’s not drown those efforts with more over construction. The Beverly Housing Authority has all the facts and, in this case, they blew it. They failed to take the abutters into account. My inclination is that the people in Beverly would be better served living in a sustainable space that is not jam-packed like sardines into a forgotten neighborhood. This is one oily fish too many in a jammed packed, bulging can.
Peter Thomas
Beverly