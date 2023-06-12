To the editor:
I have always been proud to call Salem home. Though I’ve lived in the Midwest for some time, I’ve consistently kept a keen eye on the goings-on in Salem and am particularly excited about the revitalization of Salem’s historic maritime port with the burgeoning development of the Salem Harbor Designated Port Area as Massachusetts’ second offshore wind marshaling yard. The offshore wind of our future is just as impressive as the tall ships of our past!
As an environmental engineer and planner, and a LEED Accredited Professional I have dedicated my time and attention to the analysis, programing, design and construction of environmentally sustainable projects. So it was with great interest and ardent agreement that I read the column by SAFE co-chairs, Pat Gozemba and Jim Mulloy (Salem News, May 12) about Salem’s need for a strong and inclusive Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).
The transformation to a renewable energy system requires a resolute and thoughtful community commitment on all levels: global, national, state, and local. The work of decarbonization is challenging and must be collaborative to be successful. All large-scale development projects come with risks and unintended consequences. Crowley’s development of Salem’s OSW marshaling yard will be no exception. Meaningful community engagement via a CBA for this important energy transition project in Salem will ensure that the risks associated with this large-scale development be reduced or eliminated. In a world beleaguered by climate change and increasing uncertainty, reducing risks is not a “nice to have” it’s a “must have”.
Jaime Kelley
Kirkwood, Mo.