To the editor:
As the project manager for the planned sale of part or all of Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary’s Hamilton campus, I want to share additional information on the steps we are taking to involve our neighbors and the entire community in this process (“Plan to convert seminary dorms to apartments withdrawn,” Oct. 17).
As Gordon-Conwell refocuses on fulfilling our historic mission on a smaller, urban footprint, we and the town agree that a comprehensive zoning plan for our entire campus would be mutually beneficial. We jointly engaged a real estate consulting and an architectural firm to analyze our campus property and produce recommendations on rezoning and how to best incorporate future alternate uses into Hamilton’s broader planning and economic development objectives.
Key to that effort has been community outreach. On Oct. 18, the consultants hosted an information session on the Gordon-Conwell campus for abutters, with seminary and town leaders in attendance. It was a productive session focused on hearing neighbors’ thoughts on the best and most harmonious use of our campus. That conversation is broadening to include the entire Hamilton community at a second meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Community House on Bay Road. All are welcome.
We are excited at the strong start of this process, with open communication between ourselves, our abutters, and the town. This kind of collaboration is why Hamilton Town Manager Joseph Domelowicz has described the seminary as a “reliable and good faith partner” in planning the next chapter for our campus. We look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders in the months ahead as we find creative ways to bring revenue and investment to the town, maximize the value of the property for the seminary, and remain sensitive to the unique character of the property for our neighbors.
Ken Barnes,
Gordon-Conwell Pivot Project Manager