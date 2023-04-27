To the editor:
Team Harrington, on behalf of the Salem, Massachusetts Firefighters; Salem Police Superior’s Association; and Salem Patrolman’s Police Association; we are pleased to inform you that following the primary, our unions voted to officially endorse you in the upcoming election for mayor of Salem.
Our endorsements for your candidacy are a direct result of your active support for the men and women of the Salem Fire and Salem Police Departments, the issues concerning our fields, and your commitment to public safety to make Salem a safer community to live, work, and visit.
Mr. Harrington’s extensive experience in public service, as well as his deep roots in the community make him the ideal candidate to serve as mayor of Salem. We have no doubt that under his leadership, our city will continue to thrive and grow, while maintaining the highest standards of public safety.
We urge all Salem residents to join us in supporting Neil Harrington for mayor. Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and more vibrant Salem for generations to come.
We look forward to your success in the coming election and working together as we serve and support our beloved city.
Lt. Justin Henderson,
Salem, Massachusetts Firefighters — President,
Sgt. Kevin McDonnell,
Salem Superior’s Police Association — President,
Officer William Riley,
Salem Police Patrolman’s Association — President