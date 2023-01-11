An open letter to John Keenan:
I am writing to you directly as an abutter to the Salem State University campus as I reside in the Vinnin Square area. This has caught my attention and I feel that given my proximity to the university and as a resident of Salem, I should direct this missive to you for a response, which nobody seems to provide.
The utilization of the Bates Complex dormitories has been announced sufficiently online and in local media. What I fail to understand is the failure of Salem State University to hold open microphone community forums for residents to both give their opinion and be provided an opportunity to ask pertinent questions. This is especially true given that there seems to be some suggestions that these state run buildings might also provide temporary sheltering for the undocumented migrant population whose presence is an automatic contradiction of federal law. To qualify for any lawful presence in our country, the undocumented population need be vetted by an immigration office or run risk of incarceration or removal pursuant to U.S. Code Title 8, Sec. 1324a. Indeed, while we all hope those seeking entry into our lands to improve their lives will not become a drain on a country whose resources are becoming more compromised each day, American employers are prohibited from hiring the undocumented population and rendering legitimate offers of employment, USC Title 8 Sec. 1325.
It is a paradox that a university seems to be taking such a stern and immutable position on its allowance of cannabis on campus due to the federal prohibition of same and its receipt of some federal funding. Yet, with this known to you and indeed other elected officials, you seem to have acquiesced to the potential presence of illegal aliens in properties belonging to the Commonwealth, which are funded by our tax dollars. There is some glowingly apparent irregularity here.
Thank you for your response.
Russell S. Grand,
Salem