To the editor:
This is an edited version of my recent letter to members of the Salem City Council.
I enjoyed the story in the Oct. 26 Salem News (“Jackson portrait to be pulled”) and wanted to reach out with my strongest support and enthusiasm!
The council does not have to be surrounded by images that cause offense, or that are outdated or kind of pointless, or that are simply depictions of VIPs who visited Salem. You — and we — absolutely have the right to decide how we want Salem portrayed artistically in that room for your own inspiration as you deliberate, as well as for the public and those who visit.
It seems to me that pictorial representations of women’s civic leadership and engagement in Salem over the years would be in order, and I would nominate two women who were born in Salem: Caroline Emmerton (hyper-local in her civic and philanthropic work but with an understanding of the state-wide and national context) and Sarah Parker Remond (anti-slavery and suffrage leadership on a local, national, and international scale). The Salem Women’s Heritage Trail, found at the Salem Public Library, describes many more.
Interestingly, years ago, while working for Mass Humanities, I was part of the Statehouse Project to Honor the Contributions of Women. The project came about after Sen. Robert Wetmore, who represented the Brookfield area (activist Lucy Stone’s birthplace), returned to the Statehouse after the unveiling of a statue honoring women suffragists at the Capitol in D.C. He asked what you did: “Why aren’t there any portraits of women in this building?” Funding and a committee happened, and the result was a wonderful art installation near the rotunda called “Hear Us!” We also produced an accompanying curriculum titled, “Making the World Better: The struggle for equality in 19th century America” (available online).
Whatever you decide to do at Salem City Hall, it will be a terrific learning experience for all ages and I’m happy to help.
Bonnie Hurd Smith,
Peabody